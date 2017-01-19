Yadav family feud stunt but Akhilesh Yadav best bet for Uttar Pradesh

BHOPAL: After more than week of family drama, Mulayam Singh Yadav, supremo of the Samajwadi Party announced on Tuesday that things in the family are now back to normal. The Free Press Journal spoke to city folks who hail from UP to know their opinion about the dramatic developments in the ruling party in India’s politically most important state and its impact, especially on the forthcoming elections in Uttar Pradesh. They were also asked about which party, in their view, would emerge victorious in the staggered polls that begin next month.

Aditya Tiwari, 24, Student

“Whatever has happened or is happening in the Samajwadi Party is nothing new. It has been happening from the very beginning. It was planned by Mulayam to create an aura around his son Akhilesh so that they can get more votes from public that’s all. I think no party will get full majority.”]

Anant Deep, 23, Student

“The goings on in the Samajwadi Party are due to stubbornness. The older politicians believe in the policy of divide and rule. They are not ready to accept change. CM Akhilesh Yadav’s development mantra is the need of the hour. I support Akhileshji totally. I don’t think there is any other leader as qualified to lead UP as Akhilesh ji.”

Mayank Shekhar Mishra, Research Scholar

“I think it is a political stunt. No doubt due to this, the image of Samajwadi Party has been damaged but at the same time, the Muslim voters have got united. I think no party will get complete majority in the UP elections but of course Akhilesh will get more seats than the others.”

Ganga Sagar Yadav, 46, State President of Banke Bihari Yadav Samaj

“It thinks it was just a ‘ghatnakram'(a chain of events). We can’t say it was a drama. Such tussles and wrangling happen in many families. There is nothing new in it. Not only Uttar Pradesh but youth from across the country love Akhilesh Yadav. And I’m sure that UP mein punah Akhilesh ki sarkar aayegi…”

Mithilesh Rai, 43, President of Bhumihar Brahmin Samaj, Bhopal

“Samajwadi Party is a party of ‘parivarwad’. The feud was stage-managed by the Yadav family so that no one other than the father-son duo can lay claim to the chief minister’s post. Akhilesh is the hero of the party now and the drama was enacted to ensure his victory. I think, the BJP will lead in the elections and end up with a comfortable majority.”

S.P.Singh, Businessman

“It was a pure political drama directed by Mulayam to create sympathy for Akhilesh among the public and the party succeeded in it to some extent. I think the BJP government will get 100 per cent majority in UP Election.”

Abhishek Tripathi, 22, Student

“I think the days of Mulayam are over. The coming days are of Akhilesh. So, it was all a branding exercise to establish Akhilesh as a brand of the Samajwadi party.”

Akash Rajput, 23, Student

“It was totally political or promotional stunt of Samajwadi party. This was the only way to create sympathy for Akhilesh.”

Gaurav Mishra, 29, Owner, Annapurna Advertising and Motion Pictures

“It was a scripted drama. Mulayam wanted to proclaim his son the king and also dump Shivpal. I think, in the current scenario, Mayawati seems to be winning because the BJP has no CM face and the infighting between Kalraj Mishra and Rajnath Singh will further damage it. The Muslim votes are bound to play a crucial role. Akhilesh Yadav’s tie-up with the Congress and the RLD (Rashtriya Lok Dal) might be a winning combination.”

Prem Narayan Giri, 49, President of Bhojpuri Bhashi Vikas Sangh

“I think a single family should not dominate any political party. The family drama is neither good for UP nor for the country. No doubt, Akhilesh Yadav is a very good leader and has brought a lot development to UP. Uttar Pradesh has got such a good leader after Kalyan Singh. I can’t say which party will form the government but I think a national party should because it won’t bow to local pressure while making policies.”

Utkarsh Singh, 22, Student

“It was a publicity stunt to oust Shivpal Yadav from the party. And it was the only way to remove him. I think no party will be able to form government in UP on its own. A coalition government is most likely.”

Vandna Pandey, 22, Student

“The conflict is due to the rigidness and inability to accept change. Two different ideologies and their different working styles are the reason why things are going awry. But this ego clash will hurt the party. I think compromise was the only solution.”