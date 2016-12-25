Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#ExpertSpeakOnDemonetisation
#Demonetisation
#Trends2016
#ViratKohli
#SundayFeatures
#RahulGandhi
Home / Bhopal / Xmas at Sharda Vihar

Xmas at Sharda Vihar

— By FPJ Bureau | Dec 25, 2016 12:14 am
FOLLOW US:

xmas-at-sharda-vihar

BHOPAL: To ring out the old and ring in the new and to herald the arrival of messiah of the masses, Jesus Christ, the children of Sharda Vidya Mandir celebrated Xmas and the New Year. The children took part in fireless cooking activity. They were excited to learn making sandwiches, bhel-puri and sprouts salad. A movie based on the life of Jesus Christ was shown to the children.

EDITOR’S PICK