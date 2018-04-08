‘Work hard, party harder’ says UBI executive director

While inaugurating ‘All India Uni Dhara Correspondent Programme’ at Staff Training Centre

BHOPAL : “We should prioritie our work to finish it within time”, said Union Bank of India’s executive director Vinod Kathuria, who was in the capital to inaugurate ‘All India Uni Dhara correspondent programme’ at the Staff Training Centre on Saturday.

Simplicity, openness and focusing on our study are the keys to success. We should follow, ‘Work Hard, Party Harder’ as our motto of life, appealed executive director Vinod Kathuria.

Talking about the bank’s preparedness to face the current challenges of the Indian economy he said, we can face any challenge as we are the youngest public sector bank with an average age of 37 years. He motivated the branch managers to utilise innovative ideas to tackle tough situations.

He also added that the bank has completed its target of Mudra loan and has disbursed loans to 75,000 persons under light commercial vehicle purchasing scheme.

Talking about the work culture at the bank he said, “I have asked each and every supervisor to allow female staff to leave the office by 6:30 pm. Also, the mail staff should go home early and spend time with their family to keep them refreshed.”

The programme was attended by assistant GM Rajesh Kumar, regional GM Yogendra Singh, UBI STC in-charge BP Sharma, Dr Sulabh Kore and all the regional officers.