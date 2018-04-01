Words of poet Bhavani Prasad resonates with moonlight

Hoshangabad : The full moon began to raise its head from behind the ancient fort surrounded by lush green forest and a serene silence fell around it. Slowly, the golden moonlight covered the fort.

Against this backdrop, renowned litterateur Vinod Nigam recited ‘Sannata’ a poem composed by Bhavani Prasad Mishra on the second day of the literary week, organised by Narmadanchal Kalamkar Sansthan and district Press Club, Hoshangabad, on Friday.

The second day’s function was held outside the old fort which is turning into ruins, whose walls are speckled with dry grass and whose bricks are falling. It was in this place where Mishra composed Sannata.

Nigam who was the chief guest at the function said Mishra was simple and expressed his emotions through lucid language, but his poems are meaningful.

President of Nagar Palika Akhilesh Khandwal who was also present at the function said it is matter of pride that three great litterateurs were born in this district.

He further said that the civic body would make efforts to install the statues of these three litterateurs at the railway station.

Earlier, president of Kalamkar litterateur Ashok Jamnani spoke about the programme which is organised every year for a week.

He said the Narmada should never dry so it is necessary to associate with the river through poetry.