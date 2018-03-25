Women receive tips on cleanliness

SHIVPURI : A large number of women were given tips about how to keep themselves and children clean at a camp recently held by Child Line at Anganwadi centre in Raghavendra Nagar.

Coordinator of Child Line in Shivpuri Shalini Divakar informed women about what to feed their children and how to clean their hands before serving food.

She said women should make their children wear clean clothes and avoid using cosmetics. Special care should be taken about the children who frequently wet their clothes. She said that growing children should be given nutritious food, like fresh fruits and vegetables.Divakar said that all women should be aware about cleanliness and if they want to get more information about it, they should immediately contact Child Line.