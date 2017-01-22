Women march to vent ire against crimes against them

BHOPAL : To express their anger and dissatisfaction against the increasing crimes against women, a march was organised from Bittan Market to Shahpura Lake on Saturday by individuals under the name #IWillGoOut.

The march was organised not only in Bhopal but in 20 other cities of India like Bangalore, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Lucknow, Puducherry, Ahmadabad, Silchar, Karimganj, Jaipur, Bhopal, Nagpur, Thrissur, Kangara, Trivandrum, Gurgaon, Ranchi, Goa and Chandigarh.

To strongly denounce the violence against women and safeguard the right to be safe in public spaces as well, the nationwide collective march was organised. In Bhopal, more than 50 girls joined the march to pay tribute to girls who faced extreme sexual assaults.