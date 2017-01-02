Welcome 2017, Bhopalites enjoyed the first day of the year

BHOPAL: Bhopalites enjoyed the first day of the year with full fun and frolic.

To make the beginning of 2017 special, large number of city folks of different age groups, mostly youngsters, visited some popular spots in the city like Kerwa dam, Van Vihar, Boat Club, Upper Lake, Sair Sapata, IGRMS, Kaliyasot dam, Mayur Park, Chinar Park, et al. People visited these spots with family and some with friends and had great fun enjoying the pleasant weather.

Not only they visited these picnic spots but also captured the memorable moments with friends and family on their smart phones, they spent the time playing games, singing songs and taking selfies.

