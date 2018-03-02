Water scarcity stares at Bhopal; BMC gears up to meet crisis

Bhopal: The city is likely to face drought like situation this year due to the falling level of local water sources. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) has prepared itself for it and has started process to float tenders for renting water tankers.

According to information, the full tank level (FTL) of Kolar dam was 462.20 metres in 2016. After rains last year, it was 454 metres. At present, its water level is 445 metres. The difference of over 17 meters since 2016 has caused concern among the officials of the water works department. Similarly, the water level in Upper Lake was 1666 feet in 2016. Its present water level is 1658 metres.

The water supply from Kerwa in Kolar has been hit as only two of its water tanks have begun to supply water. The Narmada river water is the only reliable water source for BMC in hours of crisis.

A major reason for water shortage is leaks in supply pipelines, which drains away large volumes of water. BMC executive engineer Avinash Shrivastav said that the water level has come down by four feet in Upper Lake while it has come down by 8 meters in the Kolar dam. “We are in process of calling tenders for tankers to supply water. Water shortage will rise in case there is less rains this year,” he told Free Press.

Mayor-in-Council member Surendra Wadika said BMC will ensure water supply through tankers if need arises. “Leakage in Narmada water supply pipelines will soon be fixed. We will take necessary steps for it,” he said.