BHOPAL: Minister Paras Jain, who was once a wrestler, has now written to chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to exempt Dangal movie from tax. Jain had gone to see the movie with his staff on Monday.

Jain, who was inspired by the movie, in his letter to Chouhan said that the movie portrays woman empowerment. He also wrote that several schemes are running across the state for the progress of girls and the film show girls doing hard work and living a disciplined life.