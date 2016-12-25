Vehicle lifter, buyer of stolen car nabbed

Youth with Maruti Zen car without registration number was talking to a customer for selling the car at throwaway price at Mechanic Market, Old RTO.

BHOPAL : The city crime branch arrested a vehicle lifter and purchaser of stolen vehicles on Saturday. Three four-wheelers worth Rs 6 lakh have also been recovered from their possession.

Police got information that a tall youth with a Maruti Zen car without registration number, was talking to someone for selling the car at throwaway price at Mechanic Market, Old RTO.

Acting on tip off, crime branch swung into action and swooped down youth who introduced himself as Navin Goswami, 23. He lives at 1100-Quarters.

He could not show the registration documents of the car and failed to reply satisfactorily.

But ultimately he admitted that he had lifted the car from car school, Habibganj. He also told that he had stolen a Maruti car and sold to some Danish Khan of Ashoka Garden. A Tata Indica car was seized from Kolar. Police also arrested Khan.