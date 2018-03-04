Varsities told to install CCTV cameras at exam centres

BHOPAL : The universities of the state have been told to install CCTV cameras at all the examination centres, according to new directions issued by higher education department on Saturday. The department also directed to make audio-video recording of viva examination of PhD scholars. The directive will be implemented from examinations of 2018.

Governor Anandiben Patel had taken a meeting in this regard in Khajuraho on February 22. The department also told universities to make arrangements as early as possible and inform department about the process.