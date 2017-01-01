Utkrishta Vidyalaya celebrates annual day

Dewas : Utkrisht Vidyalaya, Dewas, celebrated its annual day on Friday. Various competitions were held during the programme. Principal Chandrawati Jadhav encouraged and motivated the participating students. In shot put junior boys’ category, Ravi Prajapat, Yash Sangiya, Ravi Solanki and in the junior girls’ category, Khushboo Vaskel, Riya Singh and Ishika Ojha won. In the shot put senior boys’ category, Mohamber Sajjad Ahmed, Vishnu Kushwah and Ankit Sharma, and in the senior girls’ category, Aarti Vishwakarma, Nikita Nagar and Jyoti Pandit won. In the carom competition, in junior boys’ category, Anurag Mishra, Jayesh Chourasiya, Priyank Mishra and in the junior girls’ category, Prachi Kumawat, Divya Kohle and Richa Singh won. In the senior boys’ category, Amit Patel, Shubham Modi, Jai Sharma and in the senior girls’ category, Ayushi Sahu, Puja Vyas and Muskan Rajput won. In the boys’ category, 12th grade and 10th grade won, and in the girls’ category, 11th grade and 12th grade won the volleyball competition. Radhika Sharma, Nikhil Yadav, Divya Nagar won and Vibhanshu Agarde, Khushboo Vaskel and Sandip Gupta won the debate competition for and against the motion respectively. Shubham Modi, Mahima Bargora and Radhika Sharma won the extempore competition. In the junior category, Sakshi Patil, Palak Tejwani and Kanchan Bhagat won, and in the senior category, Vinya Bamkole, Pragya Balethiya and Prachi Panchal won the Rangoli competition. Adarsh Sharma’s group, Divya Nagar’s group and Lokesh’s group won in the junior category, while Sushmita Chouhan’s group, Himanshu Sahu’s group and Kajal Verma’s group won the Science Prashna Manch competition.