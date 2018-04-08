University’s Non-Teaching Staff to get Seventh Pay scale

BHOPAL : Over a month long protest by the non-teaching staff which has led to the lock down at the universities in the state has paid off as the Higher Education department ordered the state universities on Saturday to implement the recommendations of seventh pay commission report in their favour from April 1.

The State University’s non-teaching staff Association Regional Secretary Lakhan Singh Parmar said,” The minister promised to to solve the problems of the employees and within a week first order in this regard is issued”.

However, the department in its order has clarified that the state universities will not get any extra grant for this purpose and they have to manage it from its allotted funds.