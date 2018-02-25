Union minister Tomar visits Shahid Smarak Park

MORENA : Union minister for rural development Narendra Singh Tomar visited Shahid Smarak Park and inspected a monument built in the memory of martyrs of Chambal region. Tomar said the monument has been built to make the memories of martyrs of Chambal region permanent. Health minister Rustam Singh, MP Anup Mishra, Sumavali MLA Satyapal Singh Sikarwar, commissioner Dr MK Agarwal, collector Bhaskar Lakshakar and SP Aditya Pratap Singh were present. Tomar said the construction of the Park in the city is a big step. The Park will be inaugurated by defence minister Nirmala Sitaraman and chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan. A comprehensive exhibition will also be organised on defence equipment manufactured by DRDO, near the Park.