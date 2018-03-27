Ujjain: Constables complete training session with flying colour

Ujjain: The convocation and basic training session ceremonyof the first batch of new constables was held at Police Training Center (PTC) on Monday. The inspection of the parade of special armed force of 490 new constables was done by chief guest Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) training, Police headquarters Bhopal,

Ashok Awasthi. Parade commander constable Soji Lal conducted the parade. The deputy parade commander was constable Surendra Dagaude. Both Lal and Dagaude belong to 25th Battalion Special Protection Force.

PTC Superintendent of Police, Rashmi Pandey administered the oath to new constables. She presented a report on the institute’s training capacity and its remarkable success and gave a memento to the chief guest. Awasthi rewarded constables who performed exceptionally well during the training.

He also motivated the constables to do their duty with full honesty and asked them to be prepared for upcoming challenges. On this occasion, chief guest and Ujjain zone ADGP released a monthly magazine ‘Ankur’ of training center and inaugurated the new gym at the center.

Awasthi also appreciated the trainer and staff of PTC Ujjain. During the internal training, constables were taught about police regulation, law, human behavior, dial 100, Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & System( CCTNS), gender sensitization, media relation and sensitivity with weaker sections.

The training was made interesting with the use of audio visual sessions. During the training, constables also went to nearby villages under community policing and looked into problems of the villagers. Trainee constables also participated in the Swachhta run organised by Ujjain Municipal Corporation under Swachh Bharat Campaign securing first position. Families of constables, several senior police officials and administrative officers were present. PTC Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhoopendra Singh Rathore proposed the vote of thanks.