Two students held for looting fashion designer in Bhopal

Are sons of police constable, NCC clerk

BHOPAL: The son of a constable of 23rd SAF battalion and his friend were arrested by the Crime Branch in a loot case on Monday. Both the youths had committed the crime to fund their luxurious lifestyle.

A fashion designer Manju Yadav and his friend were looted on December 11 by the two unidentified youths near Mount Carmel School. The miscreants had taken away their jacket, purse, mobile and other things. They also hit them with a stick and threatened them with a knife.

The matter was reported to the Baagsevenia police station, the police had registered a case under section 394 of IPC.

The Crime Branch took over the case and started investigation. A lead surfaced when an informer told the cops that a youth is trying to sell a mobile at throwaway price in the MP Nagar area.

The police arrested Vinay Lahri, 20 son of Dinesh Lahri student of class 12th and his friend Chetan Choudhary 18 year son of Om Prakash Choudhary student of B.Com .

Dinesh Lehri is a constable in the 23rd SAF battalion and the Om Prakash Choudhary is a clerk in the NCC office.

Vinay Lehri is a habitual criminal. He was arrested earlier for keeping illegal weapon and also for extorting money from the shopkeepers. The TT Nagar police had arrested him into the case.

The Crime Branch had seized the scooter on which the crime was committed, knife and Rs 200

from them, the police had presented them into the court.