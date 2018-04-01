Two-day prog on media, science & technology organized

BHOPAL : For the first time in history a political party had established religion, political parties should not be involved in creating religion, said Rashtriya Pracharak of RSS Indresh Kumar while addressing the media mahotsav, here on Saturday.

Two-day programme on Indian security role of media, science and technology is being organised in Bhopal.

He alleged that the Congress party had given Lingayat as a religion status in Karnataka, which is wrong.

In the first session the national spokesperson of BJP Prem Shukla informed that the comprehensive reporting of the Pathankot attack, the misdeed of Pakistan was unveiled.

In the second session DGP Rishi Kumar Shukla spoke about the threat of internet, artificial intelligence and digital warfare.

He informed that in last two- three years big crimes took place in the state, in one case through the artificial intelligence the kin-pin identified the person and lured them to commit the crime. These common people turned into terrorist and conducted a train blast in Madhya Pradesh in last year.

He added that every activity done on internet is been monitored by someone and according the user visits of particular content the observer starts pumping the related material to the user account. He asked that the user shall remain alert while surfing on social media. “The second example of the misuse of the digital platform has also seen in the state, when a person sitting in another country channelized the business of Rs 10,000 crore, through digital platform.” he added.

He feared up that in coming 3 to 4 years the national currency around the world may become history and the bitcoin currency can overpower the national currency, because of its prevalence in the social media.

He raised the question on the momentum of the social media messages and the action time taken by the government agencies into the matter.

Giving an example of a communal riot, he informed that in a particular police station a dispute occurred, the SHO solved the issue at its police station level.

But within 4 to 5 hours the video and other messages spread over the radius of 250 kilometres and affected 7-8 districts. The police took the timely action and suppressed the incidents.