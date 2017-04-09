Top cops, families have fun time on concluding day of 2-day meet

Police officials participated in the in-house activities including games along with their families and enjoyed the day a lot on Saturday, the concluding day of the two-day IPS Service Meet at People’s Mall. They participated in various games like spoon race, ball in the basket and couple game- match the card carrying the balloons to the finishing line and had great fun. In couple game, Mahesh Jain, Makrand Deoulkar and Shashikant Shukla secured first, second and third positions respectively, whereas Saumaya Katariya, Ananya Chaudhary and Kareena Roy won first second and third positions in spoon race respectively. Akshat Meena, Aparna Rao, Aprajita Tiwari and Sarika Reukkar bagged first, second and third prize respectively in the basket game. The programme concluded with an ‘antakshari’ competition, in which Indore and Jabalpur zones got first position jointly whereas Bhopal and Gwalior won second and third positions respectively. (All pix: Neelesh Sen.)