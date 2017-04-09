Police officials participated in the in-house activities including games along with their families and enjoyed the day a lot on Saturday, the concluding day of the two-day IPS Service Meet at People’s Mall. They participated in various games like spoon race, ball in the basket and couple game- match the card carrying the balloons to the finishing line and had great fun. In couple game, Mahesh Jain, Makrand Deoulkar and Shashikant Shukla secured first, second and third positions respectively, whereas Saumaya Katariya, Ananya Chaudhary and Kareena Roy won first second and third positions in spoon race respectively. Akshat Meena, Aparna Rao, Aprajita Tiwari and Sarika Reukkar bagged first, second and third prize respectively in the basket game. The programme concluded with an ‘antakshari’ competition, in which Indore and Jabalpur zones got first position jointly whereas Bhopal and Gwalior won second and third positions respectively. (All pix: Neelesh Sen.)
Top cops, families have fun time on concluding day of 2-day meet
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
Leander deserved a graceful exit
The Leander Paes era in Indian tennis is apparently at a virtual end with the ignominious manner in which he…
Surprise strike marks a reversal for Trump
With the firing of 59 Tomahawk missiles from warships by the US in the Mediterranean Sea, targeted at an air…
WTO treaty amendment must for infant industries
INDIAN industries have gained by increasing exports that have been facilitated by the WTO. But our successes are few because…
China’s honesty prime for riparian talks
The just concluded state visit of Najib Razak, Prime Minister of Malaysia, may be especially pertinent for Sheikh Hasina Wazed,…
India cannot be pushed around by China
India must stand up to the Chinese threat that Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama’s visit to Arunachal Pradesh could “severely…