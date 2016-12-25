Tiger devours cub

UMARIA : A tiger of Kalvah zone of Bandhavgrah Tiger Reserve hunted the cub. It was said that the tiger ate half of the body of cub and sat there.

The management moves him aside and buried the cub after postmortem. Bandhavgarh tiger reserve, director Mridul Pathak said that this is a inborn tendency of this cat species, in which the adult male tiger kills the cub that’s why the tigress always protect them but when the tigress go away from the place in order to pray, the male tiger takes the benefit of this time and kills it.