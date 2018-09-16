Three officers show caused, asked to file reply in 3 days

BHOPAL : Social justice department is mulling action on officials regarding sexual abuse of deaf and mute inmates of hostel. Following police action against Sai Viklang Anath Ashram director MP Awasthi, recognition of the hostel will be cancelled and other institutions run by Awasthi black listed.

A complaint against Awasthi’s hostel was made last year too. Joint director Manoj Tiwari, Rajshri Rai and deputy collector Nimisha Pandey, inspected the hostel but did not initiate any action. Now, the trio is being showcaused.

Director Krishna Gopal Tiwari will probe the matter and submit report within three days.

Social justice department minister Gopal Bhargava said three officers have been asked to file their replies within three days. He said that 160 hostels were inspected following Awadhpuri hostel incident in the city.

In 2017, a complaint was made against a hostel in Hoshangabad being run by Awasthi.