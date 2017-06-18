Thousands to take part in Kisan Mahapanchayat today

BHOPAL : Thousands of farmers and Congress party works are expected to take part in the Kisan Mahapanchayat to be held at Khalghat in Khargone district on Sunday. Top Congress party leaders are expected to take part in the Mahapanchayat.

Party MP Jyotiraditya Scindia’s 72-hour Satyagraha will also conclude with the Mahapanchayat. The Satyagraha was started from June 14 at TT Nagar Dussehra Maidan in Bhopal.

The Khalghat once again came to limelight after 18 years, the father of present Congress state president late Subash Yadav had organised a farmers movement against his own government. Now PCC president Arun Yadav will lead the farmers movement in name of Mahapanchayat.

The Mahapanchayat is been organised to mark protest against the state government’s anti-farmer policies. On June 6, six farmers were killed in firing by police in Mandsaur district.

The state government blamed Congress party for inciting violence in the farmers agitation. The farmers are demanding loan waving off and minimum support price for their agriculture products.

Congress party is supporting the farmers demands and their agitation. The party also demanding file of case against officials and policemen responsible for farmers killing in Mandsaur.