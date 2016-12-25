Thieves walk away with mobiles, Rs 25K

BHOPAL: Unidentified miscreant decamped with items worth Rs 50,000 including two mobile handsets and cash Rs 25,000 at Aman Bai Colony under Aishbagh police station. The complainant runs an eatery. As per the police, Brij Kishore Sharma lives in a rented house in Aman Bai colony. Unidentified miscreants’ took advantage when Brij Krishore went to washroom at 5.00 am after opening the door. Wife and children were asleep.