BHOPAL: Unidentified miscreant decamped with items worth Rs 50,000 including two mobile handsets and cash Rs 25,000 at Aman Bai Colony under Aishbagh police station. The complainant runs an eatery. As per the police, Brij Kishore Sharma lives in a rented house in Aman Bai colony. Unidentified miscreants’ took advantage when Brij Krishore went to washroom at 5.00 am after opening the door. Wife and children were asleep.
Thieves walk away with mobiles, Rs 25K
JUST ARRIVED
EDITOR’S PICK
New passport rules cut out the red tape
Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj deserves appreciation for the humane manner in which she has been handling her responsibilities.…
Shivaji memorial– appeasement politics
The Maharashtra BJP has, apparently, succeeded in its efforts to appropriate the credit for the Shivaji Maharaj Memorial which at…
How next budget can beat the blues
The Union Budget for fiscal year 2017-18 will be presented one month earlier, which is a significant break from tradition.…
Cynicism over corruption charge against PM Narendra Modi
The morality scale in Indian politics has taken a sharp shift in favour of cynicism. No longer do politicians lose…
Karnataka government on a retrograde course
The Karnataka government’s decision to reserve all blue-collar jobs for Kannadigas in all industries receiving concessions from the government—except IT…