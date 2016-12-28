Temperature rises by few notches, biting cold persists in Bhopal

BHOPAL: Despite the nominal upsurge in maximum as well as minimum temperature on Tuesday there was no respite from biting cold in the state as well as the state capital on Tuesday. Betul recorded 4.4°C which was the lowest temperature in the state.

The outlets selling woollens in the city, particularly the makeshift shops opened by the Tibetans witnessed rush of customers for purchasing sweaters, jackets, mufflers, shawls, etc to kill the chill. People thronged to purchase sweaters and mufflers for kids from Tibetans’ stalls at various areas of the city. Bhopal recorded a maximum temperature of 24.4°C which was normal while it recorded a minimum temperature of 9°C which was 1°C below normal. On Monday, the day temperature was 22.7°C while it was 7.5°C during the night.

The temperature was quite below normal at various places which are in grip of intense cold wave. Damoh recorded 6.2°C, while it was 6.3°C at Umaria, 6.5°C at Malajhkhand. Shivpuri, Ujjain and Tikamgarh each recorded 7°C. Ratlam recorded 7.3°C, Raisen and Khargone each recorded 7.5°C. Chhindwara and Rewa each recorded 7.6°C. Shajapur recorded 7.8°C.

Chances of fog are likely at a few places including Rewa, Chambal, and Sagar divisions and Gwalior, Datia, Shivpuri, Umaria, Shahdol districts.

As per the meteorological department, cold wave continued to lash various parts of the state. However, there was a little rise in temperatures in state capital but there was no respite from chill.