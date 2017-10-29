Students’ Union elections: Candidates woo voters, students weigh options

Cleanliness, safety top poll planks in girls colleges

BHOPAL : Cleanliness, sanitation, hygiene, women’s safety are the main poll planks of female candidates aspiring for the post of class representatives (CR) in the city’s colleges. The students on Saturday filed nomination papers for the Student union elections which is slated for Monday.

However, election atmosphere is missing on college campuses due to the new guidelines issued by department of higher education (DHE). Students who were not in uniforms or failed to produce I-cards were turned back from main gates.

Harshita Shrivastava, 3rd year student of BCA in Nutan College told Free Press, “We will highlight the problem related to huge rush at fee counter. Even after the cashless transaction facility, we have to stand in long queues for fee submission. Sometimes we have to miss our classes for this.

We will also ensure proper infrastructure in washroom like proper doors, lights, vending machines. Now, we have around five toilets and the strength our college is 4,000.”

Harshita further added, “We are also raising the issue regarding our department. The condition of BCA department in the college is worst. Neither do we have proper faculty nor infrastructure. There are no required books in library. The strength of our class is 42 and there are only seven computers which are functional. Our session is also running very late.”

Anishka Malviya , first year student of BA ( English and pscycology ) in MLB College, took up the issue of cleanliness: “There is no cleanliness and hygiene in washrooms and canteen. So, first of all we will ensure cleanliness at these two places. Also we do not have sufficient books in our colleges so we will try to sort out these issues. We will try to ensure proper communication between faculty and students,” said Anishka.

Poorvi Chaturvedi, a third year student of MA (Economics) said, “Our focus is on confidence building exercise among girl students. Many female students hesitate to speak about eve teasing and take appropriate steps to check it. So we will try our best to build their confidence and make them speak against any such crimes. Such incidents will be taken to authorities and we will ensure that they reach to proper conclusion. We will also create awareness regarding sanitation and hygiene among students.”

“We are representative of students not leader. We are for the students and our slogan is #my problem I am the solution#. We also two slogan in Hindi including # Meri Samasya mai samadhan# and #chhatrasangh nahi chhatra Sevak hai hum#,” she added.

Kamna Chaturvedi, a final year student of MSc (Chemistry) said , “We are highlighting the issue of women’s safety. And for this, we will implement dress code so that students who have passed out and the outsider do not get entry into the campus. We will also raise the demand before the administration to fully cover the campus.

For boys regular classes, better sports facilities top the chart

BHOPAL : Students’ election fever has gripped state-run colleges and the students are weighing their options as the polling date nears.

College campuses are witnessing hectic activities with aspiring candidates trying to woo students promising them to take up their demands and grievances before the college administration.

Better sports facilities, regular classes, cleanliness, sanitation are topping the priority list of many aspirants.

The prime issue in the election is to ensure proper communication between college administration and students, said Samar Huzoor, a student of Hamidia College.

The playground at our college is out of use, we would want better sports facilities in the college, he added. Excited over the elections which are being held after gap of many years, students said that it is a big opportunity for them to get their grievances redressed. We are now choosing our class representatives and they will put forward our demands before the college administration, added one student.

Students of government MVM College have their own list of demands, one being holding of regular classes.

Jaswant Kumar Verma wants speed breaker at the college entry gate and security at the parking. The dress code should become mandatory for the students so that outsiders can be prevented from entering into the campus, he added.

Taking up the issue of cleanliness at the campus, Satyam Sahoo, BSc second year student said that as there are no waste bins, filths and garbage can be seen all over the campus.

Student’s leaders have also come up with detail manifesto, Paras Vishnoi, the ABVP president from the MVM college has promised call center “May I help you” for the students. He has also assured setting up of an ATM kiosk, a canteen and installation of a photocopy machine at the campus. Taking up the security issue, he has promised students to make defunct CCTV operational. He further added that the administration should ensure that college passed out students are not allowed to enter the campus without reason as a many of them have made the campus as their den for gathering and meetings.

The demand of either shifting the main gate to another location or construction of a speed breaker at the main gate will be taken up before the authorities, assured Vishnoi.