State police equestrian team wins medals in national championship

BHOPAL: Madhya Pradesh Police Equestrian Team won two silver and two bronze medals in the 35th All-India Police Equestrian Championship held at Hyderabad.

R Yogesh Tondey won silver medal in Jumping Novice (normal) category while Lalit Kumar won silver medal in Saees competition. Dhanwantri Thakur won bronze medal in hex open category. Hitkaran Singh, Atmaram and Mahavir Prasad won bronze medal in pre-novice (team) category. Jainarayan Yadav, Bhupendra Singh, Atmaram and Narayan Singh won bronze in quadrille constant competition (team).

These players also met DGP Rishi Shukla and ADGP, SAF, KN Tiwari. Shukla congratulated the players on their achievement.