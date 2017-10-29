State govt skips invite to LoP as special guest

State Foundation Day celebration

Bhopal : The relationship between the government and the leader of opposition in the Vidhan Sabha has turned so bitter that the LoP Ajay Singh has not been invited to the state-level Foundation Day function. For the last many years, LoP was being given the status of a special guest at the function. However, this time the government has decided to depart from the tradition.

The chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said on more than one occasions that the Foundation Day was above party politics. Till now, the opposition leaders were being invited to the function. However, this year, the government has decided to keep the LoP away from the official function.

Sources say that Chouhan and Ajay Singh have filed cases against each-other in courts. Besides, Chitrakoot assembly by-polls are underway and the prestige of both of them is at stake in the polls.

That there is no love lost between the government and the opposition is also evident by the fact the Vidhan Sabha Speaker Rajendra Singh – who belongs to the Congress – has not been allotted any district for the Foundation Day function. Two days back, the government had released a list of ministers and the districts where they will be the chief guests at the functions. Vidhan Sabha Speaker also figured in the list but Rajendra Singh’s name is missing.

Sources say Ajay Singh and Rajendra Singh have not been invited due to political reasons.

Ajay Singh said that he has not received any invitation for the state-level function to be organised at the Lal Parade Ground. He said that his office had received a call from the collector of Sidhi enquiring as to whether he would be able to attend the district-level function there in his capacity as the MLA from Churhat. Singh said that he was, anyway, not interested in attending any official function.

MP Gaurav Janak Palta still awaiting intimation

The government has announced that Dr Janak Palta of Indore will be conferred with the Madhya Pradesh Gaurav award at the Foundation Day function. However, before making the announcement, she was not contacted by any government representative. It is an established practice that before announcing the name of any person for an award, the government seeks his or her consent. She told Free Press that she had come to know about it through the media. She said that she will receive the award only if she is officially informed and invited to the function.