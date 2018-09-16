ST quota seats given  to OBC, alleges GCU

BHOPAL : After controversy over not following proper roster in recruitment of professors now another controversy has erupted after Gondwana Student Union (GSU) has complained about selection of non-tribal and fake candidates on ST (Schedule Tribe) quota.

GSU has provided a list of 24 candidates that have availed the benefit wrongly. They have appealed to the administration to verify the documents very carefully so that the benefit of ST doesn’t go to wrong candidates. GSU has lodged a written complaint with the collector Shahdol alleging selection of fake tribal and non-tribal candidates on seats meant for the STs. The letter states that several communities that were listed in scheduled tribes have been deleted and given status of other backward class after amendment in the Act.

The complaint comes at a time when documents of the selected candidates are being verified. GSU said that several candidates have used their old status or fake documnents and availed selection under ST quota. It said that only Manjhi caste comes under ST while others castes like Kevat, Bhoi, Mallah etc fall under OBC category. President of GSU, Akhilesh Marskole said that he has provided the names of the selected candidates along with their subjects and roll numbers besides providing the amended list of castes that fall under ST and that have been removed and placed in the OBC. “We expect corrective action from the government,” he added.