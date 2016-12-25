Spread awareness on National Consumer Day

SHIVPURI : On national consumer day information was given to the public in order to be aware of their rights as a consumer. Various speakers expressed their views on this occasion,

A programme was organised in Manglam Bhawan situated at district headquarters on National consumer day, 24 December. Deputy collector RA Prajapati addressed the programme and said this day is related to every individual and every one is a consumer, the need is that “we should be aware with the rights of the consumer and prevent us from any fraud”. He also said the cashless transaction must be included in daily routine life like POS machine, ATM or debit card, e payment etc. therefore the people should understand the way of using e-transaction.

Akhilesh Sharma of Grahak panchayat said that a rapid change comes in the economy of the country which is in the favour of consumer. The consumer should know his rights.

Journalist Virendra Chouhan before becoming a good consumer we have to be a good citizen. Through organising these types of events awareness can be raised to the villagers also.