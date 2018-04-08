Smita first MP artist to perform at de Ville

Bhopal : Come April 21, and sitar player Smita Nagdev will become first artist from the state to perform at de Ville, a popular Town Hall of Paris. Maestros like Ravi Shankar and Ustad Amjad Ali Khan too have performed at the Ville.

The event is being organised by Asian Community of Paris. In fact, the event will kick start with Nagdev’s performance.

She will open the event with raga ‘Desh’ and two favourite Bhajans of Mahatma Gandhi including ‘Raghupati Raghav Raja Ram…,’ and ‘Vaishnav Jan Ko Tene Kahiye…,’ to send out message of World peace.

Smita, a disciple of Sarod maestro Ustad Amjad Ali Khan and daughter of eminent painter late Sachida Nagdev told Free Press, “I never thought that I will get a chance to perform at such a prestigious place. It was my dream. So I am feeling honoured. Actually Asian community is organising an event at the Ville. They had seen my performance in Paris. So when they came to know that I am on Europe tour, they requested me to perform.”

She further said, “The concert is also close to my heart as it is associated with my personal life. In 2012, I had gone Paris to perform in a concert along with my father. While standing before the Ville building , I told my father that it was a prestigious town hall of Paris and many legendary artists have performed here. Suddenly, my father turned towards me and said, “Dekhna ek din tera bhi performance hoga yahan (One day you too will perform here).”

“At that time, I laughed off his statement saying, “You are joking. Who will invite me to perform at Ville.”

Today, my father’s dream has come true. “I am happy as well as sad. I am happy that I have a chance to perform here and sad because my father is not with me to savour the occasion. I will miss him a lot,” she added.

Her Europe Tour-2018 will start from Algerian Cultural Centre at April 20. During the tour, she will perform at Indian Embassy on April 24. She will also perform in two other cities of France, including Rennes and Angers on April 26 and 29.

She will also perform at International conference on Yoga and Ayurveda at Normandy on May 5. Tour with conclude with performance in ‘World Music Festival’, at Winter Thur city of Switzerland.