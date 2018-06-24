Smart Multi-level Parking: Traders demand 50% space

BHOPAL : New Market businessmen association has demanded that 50 per cent space of Smart Multilevel Parking be reserved for their own use.

Association president Satish Gangarade said, “ We have assessed that at the most 500 cars are parked around New Market, TT Nagar Stadium and surrounding as far as footfall is concerned. “

“We have demanded space of 500 cars from administration on monthly pass basis. It will generate income to administration and provide us space of parking. With space of 500 cars, traders can park 900 bikers as there are 900 registered traders with association. In rest of space we can park 100 cars,” added Gangarade. Collector Sudam Khade said, “We are considering all factors before taking on decision on it. Final decision will be taken within next couple of days.”

The association had demanded space of 500 cars in smart multi-level parking on monthly pass basis. The multi-level parking has capacity to accommodate 1000 cars. There are 900 registered businesses in the New Market. Besides, New Market will be made hawker and vendor free zone within next couple of days. There is heavy footfall in New Market and visitors park their cars around New Market, TT Nagar stadium side, Indian Coffee House and GTB Complex. Rush is specially heavy on Sundays and Saturdays- administration will have to consider all these factor before auctioning 50 per cent space of Smart Multi level parking to traders.