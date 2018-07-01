Singh made UADD addl commissioner

BHOPAL : Swatantra Kumar Singh has been posted as additional commissioner in urban administration and development department. The state government on Friday had reinstated Singh, who along with two other senior officials was suspended after Mandsaur firing incident in which six farmers had lost their lives. His posting in an important department like UADD on Saturday has surprised many.

Though the report by inquiry commission headed Justice JK Jain has not been tabled in the state assembly, reports suggested that the three suspended officials have been given clean chit.

State government issued promotion order of an IAS (Indian Administrative Service) while one IFS (Indian Forest Service) was shifted on Saturday. Principal secretary Shikha Dubey has been promoted as Additional Chief Secretary with the same portfolios she is holding. Managing Director of Vanya Laghopaj Sangh, Jawwad Hasan has been shifted as chief of Rajya Van Bal besides being promoted and getting apex scale.