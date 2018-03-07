Shocker for residents of Bhopal: Housing board digs up dues as old as three decades

Bhopal: In slumber for years, the Housing Board has suddenly realized that they have to recover dues as old as three decades. The residents of Housing Board Colony in Nehru Nagar were in for a shock when they were informed that owes thousands of rupees to the board. Many of the residents are ignorant about the dues as they are as old as over thirty years.

The Housing Board has notified the residents to pay the pending Common Service Charge (CSC) which over the years have swollen into hefty amount. They not only would have to pay the pending dues but also the interest on the unpaid amount.

The residents include retired personnel, widows and even people who had purchased these houses in resale. Some of the residents will have to pay the amount which their predecessor owned. The residents have approached local MLA and minister Umashankar Gupta and apprised about the whole issue, however, no relief as come from any quarter.

SP Arora, a retired government official said that the way the charges are fixed seem whimsical as initially the CSC was fixed at Rs 360 per year. However, later it was increased to Rs 900 without even informing the house owners, said Arora. On the top of that the authorities are also asking us to pay compound interest as well on the due amount, he said adding that the principal amount and the charges could be paid but the amount they are asking after calculating compound interest is unreasonable.

Another resident of the area, Pravin Kashiv said that he had purchased the house in the year 2002 but he has been asked to pay the amount from the year 1998. The board officials also failed to convince the residents for the delay in recovery and they were coming up with petty excuses. Suneel Chelani, official of the Housing Board refused to comment on the issue stating he was busy.

CSC raised from Rs 360 to Rs 900 annually

The 464 flats were built between 1986 and 1987 and were leased for thirty year at Rs 72000 and Rs 68000. Back then the CSC was fixed at Rs 360 annually but the amount later escalated to Rs 900, informed a resident.