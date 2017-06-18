Several houses damaged in rain

SEHORE : On the evening of Friday, heavy rains, accompanied by gusty winds lashed the district, disrupting normal life, uprooting trees and damaging homes. At least 50 trees came down crashing on the roads, blocking traffic. The tin roofs of many houses were blown away in the Choti-Badi Gwaltoli, Maharana Pratap Colony, Railway Station Road, Mandi, Nai Basti, Swadesh Nagar, Murdi, Ambedkarnagar and Freeganj areas in the city and in villages Chanderi, Bijori and Jhagria. The trees that were uprooted included those near bus stand, near Amar Talkies and Valmiki Nagar.