‘Seven MPWLC composite hubs to come up in state soon’

BHOPAL : In realising the government’s dream of ensuring each and every grain in secure hands, MP Warehousing & Logistics Corporation (MPWLC) has an important role to play. The corporation is taking up new initiatives to fulfil the instructions and wishes of CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan, food minister OP Dhurve and chairman Rajendra Singh Rajput.

The 1992-batch IAS officer said MPWLC was established in the name of MP State Warehousing Corporation in 1958 under Agriculture Produce (development and warehousing) Act 1956 with 50 per cent shareholdings of Central Warehousing Corporation and 50 per cent of state government. Later, it was repealed by the Warehousing Corporation Act 1962. MP Warehousing & Logistics Corporation is an autonomous body engaged in scientific storage of agriculture and associated produce in the state.

The state is located in Central India and is well connected by rail network, with no less than 14 interstate highways passing through it. As such, storage of foodgrains and consumer goods has an added advantage.

MPWLC started with six branches having 11,000-ton capacity. Today it has a storage capacity (own) of 22.32 lakh metric tons (up to March ’16). The corporation is also a founder member of National Association of Warehousing Corporations.

In a chat with Free Press, Managing Director of MPWLC KC Gupta opened up on various aspects of MPWLC, including its commitment at providing the best storage facilities, new projects in the pipeline and its achievements.

What are the aims of MPWLC? The aims of the MPWCL are to acquire and build godowns and warehouses at such places within the state as it may, with the previous approval of Central Warehousing Corporation, determine. We run warehouses in the state for the storage of agriculture produce, seeds, manures, fertilisers, agriculture implements and notified commodities. We also arrange facilities for the transport of agricultural produce, seeds, manures, fertilisers, agriculture implements and notified commodities to and from warehouses. The corporation acts as an agent of the Central Warehousing Corporation or of the government for the purposes of purchase, sale, storage and distribution of agriculture produce, seeds, manures etc and carry out such other functions as may be prescribed.

What are the objectives of the corporation? The corporation strives to progressively improve overall organisation performance and capabilities. It is also engaged in continual search for potential customers as to have regular increase in the volume of business. Keeping constant watch over the needs and requirements of customers and making arrangements to meet their needs accordingly and in case of wide fluctuations in market trends and business uncertainties releasing the hired storage capacities are also some of its objectives. MPWLC also takes steps to explore new ways and means to diversify business. It ensures optimum use of storage capacities and keeps the operation cost to the minimum level. MPWLC also conducts regular market surveys, collects data and information on business trends, knowledge of pressures built up by competing institutions and technological advances. After careful analysis of data effective decisions are taken so as to ensure sustained growth and development of the organisation. It functions on business principles having regard to public interest and is guided by such instructions on questions of policy as may be given by the state government or Central Warehousing Corporation. Central Warehousing Corporation, being pioneer in the field of scientific storage facilities, possesses expertise in storage of various commodities including agriculture produce, commodities of hygroscopic nature, commodities affected by hot and rainy weather, commodities cared for flavour, taste and aroma, commodities of perishable nature like fruits and vegetables etc. It disseminates this specialised knowledge by training the personnel of all state warehousing corporations.

What is Composite Logistic Hub? Composite hub is a complete solution of trading and marketing. In coming time around seven hubs will take shape in the state. They will be equipped with proper road and rail connectivity. The hubs will come up at Ujjain, Jabalpur, Bina-Sagar, Burhanpur, Ratlam and Dewas.

What are steel silos? Steel silos are the modern way of storage, in which the grains can be kept without any damage up to three years. MP is a pioneer state which has taken lead in creation of these silos on PP mode on DBFOT (design, build, finance, operate and transfer basis in India). The PPP model of the project has also been discussed in the conference held in Washington by World Bank and it has been expressed that MP model is a good model. The state government provides free land and business guarantee for 10 years to the private partners.

What are the corporation’s achievements? MPWLC received Warehousing Sector 2000-01 Productivity Award (Certificate of Merit) from National Productivity Council of India in 2004. Corporation’s two branches at Itarsi and Dewas received ISO 9001:2000 certification in 2001. What are services given by the corporation? The corporation is committed to providing scientific storage facilities to the full satisfaction of our customers/depositors through regular treatment for preservation of stored stock. DESS programme, through door-to-door extension service scheme the corporation provides treatment for preservation of stock stored in the godowns of cultivators/traders/institutions on nominal charges.