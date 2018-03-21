Bhopal: SEIAA empowered to act against violators

Bhopal: The State Environment Impact Assessment Authority (SEIAA) has been empowered to act against those violating the environmental norms.

It is mandatory to take permission from SEIAA for construction of mega projects. Earlier, SEIAA had no powers to take action against those doing construction without its permission. SEIAA used to send all such cases of construction without environmental clearance (EC) to the union ministry of environment for action.

Union ministry for environment has brought an amendment to empower SIEAA to act against those doing construction without environmental clearance. With SIEAA having got authority, it has now powers to even demolish construction raised without getting environmental clearance.

There are 44 mega projects in Madhya Pradesh, which have been constructed without obtaining the EC. These include construction projects of big builders and government establishments.

Bhopal Development Authority, Bundelkhand Medical College, Gwalior Development Authority have raised construction in Bhopal, Indore, Gwalior and Sagar. SIEAA may convene a meeting soon to act against those who raised construction without EC and may impose a penalty on guilty builders.

SIEAA chairman Rakesh Shrivastava said the union ministry for environment in a latest notification has empowered SIEAA to take action against violators of environmental norms. He said a ‘state area expert assessment committee’ will examine building projects raised against environmental norms and action will be taken accordingly.

Shrivastava said the cases sent to the union government related to construction against EC have come back and decision on them will be taken soon.