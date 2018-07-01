Scindia on Diggy govt: Don’t want to go into past

Some schemes of BJP government have noble intentions but implementation not effective.

BHOPAL : MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, commenting on the working of the government of former chief minister Digvijaya Singh, said he does not want to go into the past.

Scindia was replying to the questions of journalists in a programme ‘Meet the Press’ at Central Press Club on Saturday. Scindia said he does not want to look back but look forward. Scindia admitted that the intentions of some schemes of BJP government were noble but their implementation at grass roots level was not proper.

Scindia said he had road map of the works to be done by Congress government in five years. He said immediate action in matters of law and order and check on corruption only could ensure better system and arrangements. Scindia said the term of chief minister should be five years. Commenting on service extension given to chief secretary BP Singh, Scindia said he was against such types of extensions.

Scindia said he was working for the formation of Congress government in the state but he never spoke of BJP-free Madhya Pradesh. He said there should always be a strong opposition to keep a tab on the government.

Commenting on state in charge Deepak Babaria stating Surendra Chaudhary to be made deputy Chief Minister, Scindia said he was against the government formed for the thirst of power.

Scindia, commenting on reinstatement of officers suspended for Mandsaur firing, said Chief Minister should tell who was responsible for the incident.

Cong poll panel presentation fails to appeal Scindia

BHOPAL

The poll campaign strategy prepared by Congress election campaign committee for the impending Assembly elections, failed to appeal Jyotiraditya Scindia, the committee chairman.

Assigning the responsibilities to the members of the election committees formed in 10 divisions, Scindia had instructed them to come up with party campaign presentation in the next meeting.

Some of the committee members did prepare presentations for election campaign, but not much to Scindia’s liking. As per sources, the chairman is searching for an idea which can unseat the BJP government and brings Congress to power.

The members have been assigned the task of carrying out election campaign in their respective areas. They on the basis of their areas, had prepared the presentation. According to sources, the members failed to bring the idea which could have appealed Scindia. However, the shared information will be studied and strategy will be formed accordingly for the respective areas.

Meawhile, the party has decided to prepare its election campaign strategy on the basis of each and every district. Scindia also announced that the election commit will start its programme ‘Jan Samwad’ from Bundelkhand on July 11.

Scindia will conduct party workers’ meet in Khajuraho and also hold public interaction. Initially he would take the meeting of Panna Tikamgarh and Chattarpur and after he will attend the public function. On July 12 July he will leave for Vindhya region and visit Rewa, Sidhi and Satna and meet party workers and also interact with voters. The congress leader will visit Shahdol, Jabalpur and Sagar on following days.

BJP questioning ashes of my ancestors

Scindia, reacting on the allegation leveled by BJP national vice president Prabhat Jha on land encroachment, said the said land has ashes of my ancestors for 100 years. He said those, who raise controversies on land encroachment and Scindia family, should ask questions from my aunts namely Vasundhara Raje Scindia, chief minister, Rajasthan and Yashodhara Raje Scindia, who is minister in MP government. Scindia, when asked on getting Yashodhara join Congress, said he doesn’t want to make family matters, a public issue.