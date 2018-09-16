Sarpanch’s plan to impress PM leaves 12 cows dead, 438 weak

BHOPAL : Sarpanch of Piplia Kulmi village of Rajgarh shifted 450 cows of Navin Gayatri Gaushala to Krishi Mandi and asked villagers to replace them with their healthy cattle to give PM the impression that the cow shelter home was doing a good job during live telecast of Swachhta programme on Saturday.

Gaushala’s cows paid the price. Already weak and were locked in Krishi Mandi about a week. While 12 of them died, rest were found in a pitiable condition. The incident came to fore after a video carcass and weak cows in mandi went viral. Reports said that weak cows were shifted on hand carts.

Rajgarh was among around two dozen districts which Modi was scheduled to address through video conferencing.Contacted, CEO of Zila Panchayat Risabh Gupta said that he was looking into the matter and said that a few unwell cows could have died.

Social worker Shyam Tejra said that preparations were afoot for the event to be addressed by Modi for the last 5-7 days. The cows were locked in Mandi premises. “ I visited the mandi and saw around 15-20 carcasses,” he said.

