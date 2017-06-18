A grand finale of programme ‘Karlav Talent Hunt-2017’ was organised in Extol College Auditorium on Saturday. Various cultural activities including dance, ramp, walk, singing, rock band were performed under the programme by 35 artists, enchanted audience. It is noteworthy here that Orion International School and Extol College organised the auditions to showcase the hidden as well as provide a platform to young talents. Based on singing, dancing, beauty contest, war of rock bands, the audition was held in first week of June. 35 participants out of 500 selected for the grand finale. On the occasion, Femina Miss India Officially Gorgeous Sanjana Ganesh was present here as chief guest as well as judge of the grand finale. Ajay Sharma was media in-charge of the programme. (All pix: FP Photo)
Sanjana judges Karlav Talent Hunt grand finale
