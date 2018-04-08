Relative dupes man of Rs 14.5L on pretext of selling flat

BHOPAL : A retired government official has filed a complaint against his relative who duped him to the tune of Rs 14.50 lakh in the name of a flat which the latter had promised to transfer in his name.

According to Ashoka Garden police, the accused was identified as Abdul Manjoor who is a relative of the complainant Mohammad Ahwa, 63.

Ahwa is a resident of Bagdilkusha and retired from Chhattisgarh government.

In Bhopal while he was seeking a flat, the accused told him that he owns one and that there is a debt on it. Later, when the duo inked a deal, the complainant gave him Rs 14.50 lakh for the flat.

According to police the complainant, in September 2016, the accused Abdul Manjoor told the victim that he owns a flat at Ashiyana Apartment in Bagh Dilkhusha locality and wanted to sell it. However, the accused also told the victim that the flat is mortgaged with a bank as he took loan of Rs 16 lakh from the bank and Rs 14.5 lakh is the remaining amount of loan to be paid to the bank in order to get possession of the flat.

After the victim showed interest in purchasing the flat, Abdul told Ahwa that if he would pay Rs 14.50 lakh then he would clear the bank debt after which accused would get the flat registered on victim’s name.

The deal of flat was fixed in Rs 16 lakh between the accused and the victim. Believing the accused, Ahwa paid Rs 14.5 lakh in the past two years and as per deal the remaining amount of Rs 1.5 lakh has to be given at the time of registry of flat.

However even after paying sum of Rs 14.5 lakh the accused was not ready to get the flat registered on victim’s name and when Ahwa didn’t get possession of flat, he reported the matter at Aishbagh police station where after probing the case, a case under section 420 of the IPC has been registered against the accused and search has been intensified to nab him.