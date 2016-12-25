Raksha Samiti district meet ends

HOSHANGABAD : District convention of Gram evam Nagar Raksha samiti concluded in Mangal Bhawan of police line on Saturday. IG Ravi Kumar and SP Ashutosh Pratap Singh and the guests did the opening ceremony. On this occasion IG of police Ravi Kumar Gupta, SP Ashutosh Pratap Singh praised the works of the members of Nagar Raksha Samiti, that they are doing the job together with police and said that these people deserve the appreciation as the members of this committee gave their support in fair, including religious events like Mahadev Mela, Nagdwari Mela, Badribhan Mela, Somti Amavasya, Hariyali Amavasya, Sharad purnima etc. he also said that the efforts would be done to fulfil their demands and would tried to give the facilities at government and administration level. IG and SP rewarded the members who did the excellent job and distributed the certificates to those who took part in the convention. On this occasion SP, radio DSP, traffic DSP, RI, kotwali TI, Itarsi SDOP, TI, Pipariya SDOP, TI Sohagpur etc. were present.