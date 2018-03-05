Raisen Accident: Two killed, 60 injured as overcrowded bus overturns

BHOPAL: Two passengers were killed and around 60 injured as an overcrowded bus overturned at Jamina Ghat under Silwani police station on Sunday afternoon.

Thirty-eight injured have been referred to Raisen district hospital, while rest are given medical aid at tehsil hospital .

According to police, the bus of Ahimsha Travels was enroute to Silwani from Begumganj. Investigating Officer (IO) Makrand Kumar Singh said that the bus was overcrowded as against its capacity of 32 passengers, there were over 60 people on the bus. Prima facie, it seems that the driver lost control over the speeding bus while negotiating a sharp turn at Jamunia Ghat, said Singh.

Two passengers – Gyani, 55 and Khushilal, 65, were killed in accident. The injured were immediately rushed to teshil hospital of Silwani and later 38 were referred to district hospital, Raisen.