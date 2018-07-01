Pvt schools cannot change uniforms before 5 years

BHOPAL : Tightening noose over private schools, school education department has issued notification and barred private schools from making any change in their uniforms before five years.

The state government has issued a notification under MP Private School Fees Act that restricts the private schools to make frequent changes in their fees, uniforms and books. According to the changes made now private schools cannot make changes in their school uniforms before five years.

More important, they could not now take fees in cash from the parents. The schools will now have to give their bank account where the fees could be submitted. According to the new notification, private schools would have to declare the school fees before 150 days to the new session. This announcement needs to be updated at the school portal as well.

Private schools would have to provide details of school income and expenditures to the district education officer. School education department has also invited suggestions on the notification by July 25 to give it a final shape.