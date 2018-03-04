Pulses worth Rs 1,000 cr rot in warehouses

Tuar, which was purchased by them for Rs 5,050 per quintal, is now available in the market for Rs 4,000 per quintal. And that is why, the buyers are not interested.

Bhopal : Pulses worth Rs 1,000 crore are rotting in the godowns for want of buyers and the right price. The government is straddled with huge stocks of pulses including moong, tuar and urad bought at minimum support price.

The government had bought 2.13 lakh metric tonne (MT) of moong, 94,000 MT of tuar and 42,000 MT urad through MARKFED and MP State Civil Supplies Corporation. Of it, 1.11 lakh MT of moong and 15,000 MT of urad was handed over to NAFED (National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India). The government has been able to sell just 6,000 MT of the remaining stock. The remaining stock is lying in godowns.

Moong was purchased at the rate of Rs 5,225 per quintal, tuar for Rs 5,050 and urad for Rs 5,000 per quintal. The prices of these pulses in the market were low when the purchases were made and since then, they have dipped further. Now, traders are not ready to buy the stocks even at the rate at which the government had bought them.

Both the bodies are required to sell the stocks by floating tenders to maintain transparency. Even after floating tenders, they have been unable to find any takers. An official of the Civil Supplies Corporation said that tuar, which was purchased by them for Rs 5,050 per quintal, is now available in the market for Rs 4,000 per quintal. And that is why, the buyers are not interested.

In the wake of the farmers’ protest in the state, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had ordered resumption of purchase of pulses, after it had ended. Most of the unsold stocks were bought in the second round. Officers of the Corporation say that the government would be put it in the dock in case the stocks are sold at a loss. Hence, till they get the right prices, the stocks would remain where they are – in the godowns.

MARKFED MD Gyaneshwar Patil said that they hold public auctions almost every week in a bid to dispose of the stocks. He said that the pulses cost around Rs 6,000 per quintal to MARKFED after adding the transportation and warehousing charges. “As the market prices are much lower, we are unable to sell the stocks,” he said.