Property destroyed in two incidents of fire in city No one harmed  

BHOPAL : DHFL Home loan finance company’s office on the third floor in Mansarover complex was gutted in fire which broke out at around 8:40 am on Saturday. Today being a Eid holiday, Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) Fire cell did not respond so Kolar Fire officer Pankaj Khare executed rescue operation and pressed the fire tenders to douse the fire.

Though no casualty has been reported but property and almost all the documents the company has been turned to ashes.

Company employees faced problems in breathing while they attempted to save as many documents as they can from getting destroyed. According to eyewitnesses, fire officers faced breathing problem during the operation due to lack of ventilation in the complex. They broke out the glasses of the complex to bring in fresh air.

A minor fire had broken out 16 days ago in the same complex on 1st floor. As of now, the cause of fire is not known; however, the fire officers suspected that the reason behind this fire may be short circuit.

In another incident, a fire broke out in a wooden shop at Patra Puly. Residents of the neighbourhood called in the fire brigade immediately which controlled the fire swiftly. Without the timely action, the fire would have spread to nearby shops leading to colossal damage.

The cause of fire and loss of property could not be ascertained in both the cases.