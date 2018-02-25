Procurement of Rabi crop reviewed

HOSHANGABAD : A divisional-level review meeting on procurement of Rabi crop year 2018-19 was convened here on Saturday by principal secretary of food and civil supplies department, Neelam Shami Rao.

Rao instructed all collectors to get new procurement centres made and also depute adequate manpower there. A fair price shop should be opened in each village panchayat on compulsory basis. If any such shop is not giving good services to customers then its license should be cancelled and the shop be given to women self-help group for it to run.

She insisted on ensuring enough gunny bags and if required plastic bags will be provided. She said e-procurement will be done in relation to crop of 2017-18. Rao instructed all collectors to ensure record verification of farmers’ land. She also expressed her concern over delay in payment to farmers. She said payment to farmers should be made in three day at the maximum. Commissioner, food, Vivek Porwal in the meeting said transportation system and arrangements should be strictly followed.

He said wheat procurement should be done transparently. He said the places where there is population of more than 20,000, a gas agency should be opened up there.

Narmadapuram divisional commissioner Umakant Umrao, MP Warehousing Corporation,

managing director, Rajiv Chandra Dubey, managing director, marketing, Gyaneshwar Patil, collector Hoshangabad, Avinash Lavania, collector Harda, Anay Dwivedi, collector Betul Shashank

Mishra and other officials were present.