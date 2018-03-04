Probing health-culture inter-relationship

BHOPAL : “Niramay” – a unique event aimed at probing the relationship between culture and health begins at the Bharat Bhavan from Sunday. The 8-day-long fest will be inaugurated by renowned instrumentalist Pt Shivkumar Sharma. The fest will witness music concerts, dances, plays, films, poetry recitation, story reading, lectures, exhibitions, art camps etc.

The fest will open with an exhibition of the paintings of renowned painter Syed Haidar Raza. Artistes from Manipur will present songs. Pt Shivkumar Sharma Santoor recital will be the highlight of the inaugural day.

The fest, being organised with financial support from the state health department, will probe the relationship between culture and health including music therapy, dance therapy and poetic therapy.