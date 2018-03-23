Priti Raghuvanshi suicide case: Congmen protest govt’s inaction, seek FIR against minister, son

Bhopal: Seeking justice for Congress members took to streets on Thursday and staged demonstrations at district headquarters attacking government over its failure to take action against PWD minister Rampal Singh and his son in Priti Raghuvanshi suicide case. The protestors seeking registration of FIR in the case burnt effigies of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Rampal.

Allegedly upset over her husband getting engaged, Priti, daughter-in-law of the minister had ended her life on late Friday night, however, six days have passed but police are yet to register an FIR in this connection. In Bhopal the leader of opposition Ajay Singh, state Congress president Arun Yadav including MLAs staged silent protest at Roshanpura Square and submitted a memorandum to the Governor.

Congressmen requested the Governor to instruct the government to file a case against the law and PWD minister including his son Grijesh Pratap Singh and other family members for abetment to suicide. Accusing minister and his family of harassing Priti, the leader of opposition Singh demanded chief minister to remove Rampal from the cabinet. He also demanded that the minister’s family should be booked for abetment to suicide.

Priti’s father in complaint to police has held minister’s family responsible for her suicide, however, police stating that they are still investigating the case, have not yet filed any FIR in this connection, said Singh. “All evidences prove that Priti was married to Grijesh, but his family opposed their marriage and even got Grijesh engaged to another girl which drove Priti into depression and she took the extreme step,” said Singh.

Accusing government of sheltering minister and his family, Singh said, “It is an irony that Assembly was adjourned sine die when Congress brought an adjournment motion seeking debate in the House. Instead of allowing permission to discuss the issue related to suicide and women safety, the House was adjourned,” said Congress leader.

Alleging that state is not a safe place for the women, Singh said that every day 75 women are kidnapped, 15 girls are raped every day but the government claims that they are working to ensure girls and women safety in the state.