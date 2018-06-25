Prisonbreak: Central, district jails in Madhya Pradesh to get electric fence shield

Bhopal: In a bid to foil prison break attempts, Madhya Pradesh jail department has decided to put electric fence around Central and district jails in the state. In the first phase, electric fencing of all the Central Jails will be undertaken. Central Jails in Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Rewa, Satna, Narsinghpur, Barwani, Sagar and Hoshangabad will have electric fence to prevent jailbirds from escaping.

The nodal agency for the project, MP State Electronic Development Corporation (MPSEDC) has recently completed the survey of the 11 Central Jails and the actual work on the security project is likely to begin soon. Director General of jails, Sanjay Chaudhary while talking to Free Press on Saturday, said that the administration will start with the fencing of ‘sensitive jails’ that includes Bhopal, Indore, Ujjain, Gwalior, Jabalpur, Rewa and Satna. The project will be completed by the year end and we will try to cover all 11 Central Jails by first quarter of 2019, he said.

For the first phase, a sum of over Rs 3 crore has been sanctioned by the state government for electric fencing of the outer boundary wall in all the Central Jails. New electric fence shield has twin systems, informed Choudhary. “In case of any prison break attempt, jailbird coming in touch with the electric fence will be thrown 10 ft away, besides an intruder alarm will be raised, immediately setting in motion an intruder video system,” DG jails elaborated.

The project’s second phase will cover other sensitive district jails, these include Khandwa’s Tantya Bheel Jail from where seven SIMI men had escaped on October 1, 2013; district jail in naxal affected Balaghat district, besides jails in Chhindwara, Morena, Bhind and Mhow would also get electric fence shield.

Some jails in Chhattisgarh, Telangana and UP have similar system, but they are not equipped with powerful electric shocks of micro second duration. This new system which will be deployed in Madhya Pradesh will provide extra shield to discourage jail inmates from attempting prison break. This will not only prevent jailbird to climb the prison wall, but will also make it impossible for outsider to scale the wall to aid any jailbreak.

Electric fencing of the jails was one of important recommendations made by a Committee constituted for streamlining security at the jails in the state. A similar recommendation was made by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) following the audit of Bhopal Central Jail in the wake of the October 3, 2016 jailbreak. Eight SIMI men from the high security barrack of the Bhopal Central Jail, had escaped after killing a jail guard. However, a few hours later, all the prisoners were gunned down in an alleged police encounter on the outskirts of the city.