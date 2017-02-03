Pragya Thakur to be shifted from Bhopal

BHOPAL: There could be a problem for Pragya Thakur to stay in Bhopal after being acquitted in Sunil Joshi murder case. The Malegaon blast case is sub judice in special court in Mumbai against Thakur. After her acquittal from Dewas Court, only the Mumbai court can allow her to stay in Bhopal.

A prisoner of Bhopal Central Jail, Thakur has been admitted to Pt Khushilal Ayurvedic Hospital for treatment of cancer. She has not secured bail in Malegaon case so far due to which she would have to remain in prison despite Dewas Court acquitting her.

The NIA is not against issuing bail to Thakur in Malegaon case. The NIA has also scrapped MCOCA against her. However, the court has been repeatedly rejecting her bail pleas. A victim of Malegaon case is also opposing bail to Thakur. DG jail, Sanjay Choudhary said Thakur would remain in jail because of other cases against her despite being acquitted. The Mumbai Court would decide in which jail she has to be kept, the DGP said.

According to sources, the NIA would inform the court in this regard. As per the counsel of Thakur the Mumbai court can be requested to let her stay in hospital in Bhopal for her treatment.