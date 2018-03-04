Police, admin celebrate Holi

BHOPAL : The policemen including director general of police (DGP) Rishi Kumar Shukla celebrated holi festival with their colleagues and subordinates in the city.

Director general of police (DGP) Rishi Kumar Shukla was among other officials who smeared colours on others.

The programme titled ‘Rang Fuhaar was organised at the Lal Parade ground in which other top cops including special director general (SDG) KN Tiwari, additional director general (ADG) Anuradha Shankar, Aruna Mohan Rao, Rajeev Tondon, SM Afzal, DC Sagar, GP Singh, D Srinivas and other officials were also present.

The cops on the occasion sung songs and the entertainment came as a relief to them as most of them were busy performing duties a day before.

Policemen celebrated Holi with others of their fraternity and officials here on Saturday morning. Their celebrations started at 9 am and continued till 1 pm.

The officials of police and district administration including district collector Sudam Khade, deputy inspector general Dharmendra Chowdhary, superintendent of police (south) Rahul Lodha, SP headquarter Dharmendra Chandel, additional superintendent of police Rajesh Singh Bhadauriya and ASP Mahendra Jain joined the celebrations with ADM GP Mali.

Over 300 policemen including about 20 TIs of different police stations in the city, cops from district police, control room and police line were part of the celebrations.

The celebrations started with officials wishing each other on the occasion including collector and DIG who also addressed the gathering. The officials sung Holi songs to everyone’s delight before refreshments were served.